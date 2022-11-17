This Woman, Who Went On Honeymoon Alone, Reminds Internet of Kangana Ranaut’s Queen

We often come across stories that are as good as a film. Events in some people’s lives are so interesting that we are awestruck when we hear about them. Some of them feel like they can be documented in a movie. One such story of Lacey, who was engaged to a man but went on a honeymoon alone after her man left her has surfaced on the internet.

The woman was in a relationship with her partner for 5 years and even got engaged. They were going to tie their knot soon and all preparations were in place. But it all came to an end when the fiancé broke up with the woman and left a day before the marriage. The soon-to-be husband ditched his fiancé as he thought he didn’t love her anymore.

It broke the woman’s heart. However, to overcome the pain of her fiancé ditching her, the woman went on the honeymoon alone. All her bookings were done in advance as the wedding was supposed to happen.

Advertisement

The woman, whose Tik Tok username is @laciiigeesrna, shared her side of the story on social media. Lacey is now in a new relationship, and she also said that her new boyfriend treats her like a queen. She thanked her old fiancé for leaving her a day before the wedding so that she could experience the solo trip.

Lacey’s story is very much like Kangana Ranaut’s hit film Queen where even she goes on a trip alone after her fiancé breaks up with her a day before their marriage. Even she ends up thanking her fiancé as Lacey did and the uncanny similarities make Lacey’s story as worthy as that of a movie.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here