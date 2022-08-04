This Woman’s Daughter Looks Exactly Like Woody Harrelson and We Can't Unsee

A mom recently shared a picture of her baby and it took the internet by storm. And the reason the picture went viral is the claim that the woman makes, which is visibly very true. Sharing a photo of her baby, alongside the picture of American actor Woody Harrelson, she, in the caption wrote, “Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harrelson."

Take a look:

Since being shared, the picture has garnered almost 3 lakh likes and thousands of people reacting to it with myriad comments.

Advertisement

One user said, “Please delete this before her classmates find this in 2038 and make life hard for her."

“The way I cackled," said one user.

One user commented, “I have had an anxiety stomach ache all day and this just saved the day…I love this baby."

“I cannot stop giggling," said this user.

Some parents came up with pictures of their babies looking like other celebrities.

“Mine looked like Wallace Shawn," said one user.

Advertisement

Another commented, “This is amazing! And our grandson seems to be related to Jackie Coogan (when portraying Uncle Fester)."

“Better than me looking like Farage," said this father.

This user shared a picture of her daughter saying she too looked like Harrelson. “Luckily it is just a phase," he wrote.

Seeing the picture getting viral, the woman, who goes by the name Dani Grier Mulvenna, shared another picture of her daughter named Cora. In the caption, she wrote, “Cora says, thank you all very much for the likes and retweets and also, she does not always look like Woody Harrelson, it is just that when she does…she really, really does."

Woody Harrelson is a popular American actor who is best known for his roles in The Highwaymen, Now You See Me, and the latest The Man From Toronto.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here