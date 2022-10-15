This Woman’s Desi 'Jugaad' to Fit in More Luggage Will Come in Handy on Your Next Trip

Airlines around the world have particular guidelines and can be very stringent regarding their budget limit. However, a woman on TikTok has come up with a solution for this. Uploaded on Twitter by a user named Shubhankar Mishra, the video shows a woman packing clothes in a black plastic bag. She then uses a vacuum pipe to suck all the air out of the pack. Very soon, the bag becomes half in size and can squeeze through very easily.

“This technology can prove to be a boon for those carrying more luggage," wrote the Twitter user in the caption. Here is the video:

Advertisement

Since uploaded, the video has garnered over 17.5K views. “One innocent question vacuum cleaner bhi saath leke Jana hein?? aate waqt bhi karna padega na," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Wow it is great idea, Thank you."

Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting video with their own caption. One person wrote, “This is amazing, this is for people like us."

Meanwhile, earlier, Himanshu Devgan, an Indian tourist in Phuket was told he couldn’t bring a tin of gulab jamuns on the plane. Devgan, however, did something unexpected rather than discard the sugary goodies. The Indian in him could not bear to see the threat wasted, therefore he made the decision to offer the gulab jamuns to the security check officials.

Devgan, who defines himself as a singer and artist on Instagram, posted a video of the point in time when he opened the tin of gulab jamuns and offered it to the Phuket Airport staff.

Advertisement

Himanshu also documented the officials’ reactions in the viral video as they tried the scrumptious delicacy.

The text in the video read, “When they restricted us to carry gulab jamuns at the security check, we decided to share our happiness with them. Phuket airport." Devgan captioned the heartwarming video as “Great start to the day!"

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here