This Woman’s Impressive Chalk Art Leaves Internet Impressed

We often come across various artworks on social media. From paintbrushes to pencils, artists use various tools to give their masterpieces a cut above the rest. However, have you come across a drawing made with chalk? Recently, a video of a woman’s chalk art has won the hearts of the users on social media.

“It is hard to imagine that one can use chalk to draw this beautifully," the 1-minute-long video shared on Twitter shows the woman drawing a portrait on a wall-mounted green board. She first draws an outline of a woman holding an umbrella. Then, she also draws a man’s outline holding an umbrella. Lastly, she draws the landscape around them. The best part about the drawing is the areas that do not have any use of chalk are what define it. The video even had motion graphics towards the end to give the drawing a realistic touch.

The viral video, which was posted on November 4, has gathered over 15 lakh views and more than 42,000 likes on Twitter so far. People were all praises for the artist in the comments section of the video as they couldn’t believe that it was a chalk art.

A user gushed, “As someone who has zero artistic ability, people who can draw are like magicians."

Another user remarked,“Beautiful. Chalk is an amazing medium to work with. Had a teacher that always had one board with something beautiful that related to what we were learning. She wasn’t an art teacher. She taught English and my imagination went wild wondering what book was next."

“I think this is also an example of Craik–O’Brien–Cornsweet illusion: the profile of chalk intensity around the edges makes the silhouettes appear darker than they actually are," commented a third user.

What do you think of this viral chalk art?

