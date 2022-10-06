This Woman's Way Of Greeting Wolves Leaves Netizens Disgusted

People love to watch videos of human-animal interaction on the internet. Shows like Man Vs. Wild, have gained immense popularity over the years. However, sometimes, the footage of these interactions might come across as disturbing. One such video has recently surfaced on Twitter, which shows a woman greeting a group of wild wolves by letting them lick her mouth.

The video was shared on the micro-blogging platform. In the clip, a woman is seen greeting a pack of wild wolves in their natural habitat. Captioned – “How wild wolves greet each other," the video showed the woman petting the wolves as they sought comfort from her.

But what came across as gross for netizens was her allowing the wolves to lick the insides of her mouth. In fact, the wild animals licked her mouth not once, not twice but several times. Soon after the now-viral video surfaced on Twitter, many viewers found it unbearable.

The video has amassed more than 12 lakh views. Twitterati posted several memes in the comments section of the video, expressing their disgust towards the video.

A man even took a snapshot of when the wolf was licking the woman’s mouth and wrote – “Oh my".

Another user shared a meme that has two slides stacked on top of each other, which read – “What a lovely day on the inter-…. Good lord." The video showed a dog looking into an animated PC screen and then looking away. The user tried to portray his feelings before and after coming across the video on the internet.

What are your thoughts on the viral video?

