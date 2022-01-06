This Word-Guessing Game Attracted 3 Lakh Users in Less Than 3 Months

Social Media is a pretty quick and accurate reflector of the latest buzz and obsession that takes over the minds of people. And currently, people are busy playing a game called Wordle. A word-guessing game, Wordle, was as quick to gain traction as it is simple to play. Twitter and other social media platforms are filled with Wordle scorecards shared by netizens who cannot get enough of the game. In addition, this little brainteaser lets you play only one puzzle a day, increasing the anticipation of people playing it as they have to wait for the next day for a new puzzle. From roughly 90 people playing it in November 2021, the app has accumulated more than 3 lakh users as of this Sunday, according to a New York Times report. One can imagine the exponential growth this game has gone through.

Wordle was created by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle, who is a former Reddit employee and the creator of popular Reddit experiments such as ‘Button’ and ‘Place’. Wardle made a prototype of the game in 2013 but couldn’t get much appreciation from his peers. Then, as the pandemic locked people in their homes, Wardle along with his partner, Palak Shah, built another version to kill some time, which successfully struck a chord. At first, Wardle shared the game in the family WhatsApp group, and it suddenly became an obsession. This made him realise that he might have created something right this time. And thus, he launched the game for the world in October 2021.

Wordle is pretty simple and works more like a crossword puzzle that we see in newspapers – one per day. The player has to guess a five-letter word in six chances or less. If the letter you guessed is in the word, the tile will turn green. If it is in the word but in the wrong place, it will turn yellow, and if the letter is not in the word, the tile will turn grey.

So, have you played Wordle yet?

