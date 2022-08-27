'This You?' Twitter Claps Back at Student Loan Relief Critics in US With PPP Receipts

US President Joe Biden recently announced that the government would erase up to $20,000 of federal student loans for borrowers who met certain criteria. For instance, an individual earning less than $125,000 would qualify for $10,000 in forgiveness and $10,000 more if they received a Pell Grant, as per a Mashable report. Predictably, a certain section of the Internet complained loudly about the student debt relief. Getting back at them, however, was a group with a searchable database of PPP loans forgiven by the US government.

The “this you" trend took over as people began to clap back at those complaining over the forgiving of student loans. The people who were at the receiving end of the criticism were often Conservatives.

Advertisement

Bernie Sanders also joined the bandwagon. Here is his tweet:

The PPP loans were given to people and businesses by the US government during the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here