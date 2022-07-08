This Zhong Xue Gao Ice Cream Doesn’t Melt Even After Being Set Afire; Here's Why

Zhong Xue Gao, the Chinese ice cream brand, recently came under fire for the controversy surrounding its products. According to reports, the company’s ice cream does not melt even when subjected to high temperatures.

Recently, a viral video clip showed an internet user testing Zhong Xue Gao brand ice cream by burning it with a lighter. In the clip, the ice cream doesn’t melt. The video shows smoke coming out of the ice cream, and the scent of burnt food, according to China News Service.

Another social media post showed that the company’s ice cream does not melt at the temperature of 31 degrees after more than 50 minutes. The ice cream can be seen staying in a sticky state rather than melting into a liquid as normal ice cream would.

Also known as ‘Hermes of Ice cream’, the Shanghai-based company has been popular in major cities despite being very pricey. Some premier edition ice creams are sold at 70 yuan or even higher.

Addressing the matter, the company said that all its products were in line with quality standards by China’s national authority.

It said that 0.032 grams of carrageenans (seaweed extract) are added to its products that weigh 78 grams each. This follows the country’s national regulations. The company also pointed out that carrageenans are widely applied in ice creams and beverages.

Based on studies done on animals and cells, the substance can cause health problems and even cancer.

The company has been under fire for price hikes as consumers say that it is getting difficult to find ice creams sold below 10 yuan.

The 21st Century Business Herald reported that according to industry experts, higher production and distribution costs have led to a price hike.

