Thousands Sign Petition Demanding Kurt Zouma's Prosecution After Cat Kicking Footage

The backlash over Kurt Zouma’s cruelty to his pet cat intensified on Wednesday, as more than 270,000 (2.7 lakh) people reportedly signed an online petition to have the West Ham United’s defender prosecuted and his animals moved, after a disturbing video of him kicking and slapping his cat emerged online. While mounting pressure from the club, fans forced the Frenchman to apologise for his behaviour, who insisted the incident was an isolated one, but people seem unwilling to settle down for an apology. This was clearly evident when he featured for his club in a Premier League clash against Watford on Wednesday night. The defender was heavily criticised as well as being booed at the London Stadium.

Despite being fined the maximum amount possible, around £250,000 (approx. Rs 2,54,27,250) by the Hammers, which will be donated to animal welfare charities, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) have not only condemned his actions but have taken Zouma’s two cats into care and are conducting an investigation, The Guardian reported.

Advertisement

However, it doesn’t end there as people now want the West Ham defender to face strict punishment for his horrific behaviour. Hundreds of thousands of fans launched a petition, addressed to the police, that called for Zouma to be prosecuted for animal cruelty. The online signature campaign has received more than 270,000 signatures within 24 hours.

The Change.org petition aims to pick up 300,000 signatures, making it one of the top signed campaigns on the platform.

The RSPCA added on Twitter, “We’d like to reassure people that we’re investigating and the cats are safe and in our care. We have been dealing with this since before the clip went viral online and we need to follow the proper legal process and not discuss due to UK GDPR laws."

Advertisement

The backlash has also resulted in several sponsors dumping the club as well as Zouma because of their weak response to his horrific behaviour. Sportswear giant Adidas cancelling their contract with the 27-year-old Frenchman, while the club’s controversial move to feature him in the tie against Watford, had their wellness partner, Vitality, suspended its sponsorship with immediate effect, the Daily Mail reported. Another club sponsor, Experience Kissimmee, has also ended its sponsorship.

Advertisement

Amid the growing clamour, club boss David Moyes defended his decision to start Zouma against Watford saying the French international is one of their better players and made it clear that an internal investigation is ongoing and it is a separate matter.

Moyes and his wards take on Leicester City in their next encounter of the Premier League.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.