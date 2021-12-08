Three Gold Tongues, Two Tombs Over 2500-Years-old Unearthed in Egypt

Two tombs dating back over 2,500 years have been discovered in Al Bahnasa, an ancient city that is around 200 km from the Egyptian capital Cairo. Archaeologists from Spain said that the two tombs belong to a man and a woman, reported the National. According to Egypt’s Ministry Of Tourism and Antiques, three gold foil amulets have also been found in the shape of tongues in the mouths of the human remains. Two tongues belong to adults and the third one is of a 3-year-old child. These tongues are often found in tombs in Egypt and have there origins in the country’s mythology. It is believed that these tongues help the dead talk to Osiris, the Egyption god of dead and afterlife. The tomb of the man, belonging to Saite dynasty (late period of ancient Egypt) had been discovered completely sealed. Esther Pons Melado, the co-director of the Spanish archaeological mission, said this is an important discovery as it is very rare to find a sealed tomb.

According to Esther, four canopic jars (containers with the mummified organs), amulets like scrab and a total of 400 figurines made of faience, a type of earthenware, \have also been found inside the tomb of man.

The tomb of the woman was already opened by the time the archaeologists discovered it. It was not in a good condition and the officials said it was possibly robbed.

Esther, who led the mission with Maite Mascort, the co-director, and the excavation team of 14 members, said that the golden tongues have only been discovered in Alexandria and El Bahnasa.

Hassan Amer, excavation director of the mission, compared the discovery with other Saite tombs in Saqqara and Tanis. Saqqara is an ancient Egyptian city located 24 km southwest of Cairo. Tanis is also an ancient Egyptian city in the Nile delta.

The Spanish archaeological mission was set up by the University of Barcelona at Oxyrhynchus, an archaeological site located near the city of El Bahnasa.

