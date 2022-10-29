Three US Family Members Win Rs 41 Lakh Each From Same Lottery Draw

The addictive game of lottery tickets is purely based on luck and there is no fixed pattern or sign to indicate a win. While some get lucky, some fail to win any cash prize even after years of purchasing a lottery ticket. However, talking about being lucky in lottery games, there is probably no one who has had good luck shine on them the way a US family from Maryland have. In an incident that is so uncanny that it is hard to believe, 3 members of the same family hailing from Maryland have won lucky draws at the Maryland lottery.

All three members have won a cash prize of Rs 41 lakh each from the same draw. According to the Maryland Lottery, a 61-year-old man bought a $1(Rs 82) ticket in Hampstead on October 13. After this, his 28-year-old daughter and 31-year-old son bought tickets for the same draw from the same shop. All three of them were oblivious to the fact that the other had purchased tickets too.

Incidentally, all three in the family used the same digits-5-3-8-3-4 for the October 13 Pick 5 drawing, and it turned out to be the winning combination. The lottery officials said the family could not believe their luck when they realised that all of them had won cash prizes. According to lottery authorities, one of the winners intends to invest their cash reward, while the other two aim to spend it to purchase a new home.

Earlier this month, a 77-year-old Maryland man who selected his lottery numbers after studying 20 years’ worth of draws, claimed that he analysed the numbers for years before winning a $50,000 Bonus Match 5 prize.

