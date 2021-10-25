Three US Sisters Share the Same Birthday But in Different Years

Three sisters in Florida share the same birthday, but they’re not twins or triplets. Instead, the Lammert sisters — Sophia, Giuliana and Mia — were each born on Aug. 25, respectively, in 2015, 2018 and 2021. All three were delivered naturally. Explaining the coincidence of their shared birthdays, their mother chalks it up to serendipity. “Divine intervention, fate, loved ones up above," Kristin Lammert told Orlando television station WKMG. When Kristin Lammert found out that Mia’s due date was Sept. 8, 2021, she started thinking about the odds of the baby coming a little early. “I thought she could absolutely be born two weeks early and share the same birthday with her two older sisters," Kristin Lammert said. Kristin Lammert and her husband, Nick, haven’t ruled out having more children. But whether they get a fourth Aug. 25 birthday child is up to fate, with maybe a little nudge from Kristin.

“She’s really good at planning," Nick Lammert said.

In an unrelated story, where crew members in a flight decided to mark the birthdays of onboard passengers. The travellers celebrating their birthday were two little twin sisters. On September 22, a Southwest Airline flight was scheduled for departure from Sacramento airport. Before the plane took off, one of the members from the crew found out that two passengers sitting in the aircraft were turning six on the day of their flight. The attendant wanted to do something special for the pair of twins.

The Southwest Airline crew member, joined by his fellow attendants and other onboard passengers, made the girls’ day special by singing Happy Birthday. A video of the merrymaking was shared online on streaming platform YouTube. The video begins with the attendant making an announcement for the girls — Sydney and Clare. He also found out that Clare is elder to Sydney, as she was born a minute before her.

