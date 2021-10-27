‘Thrift Is The New Cool’: How Thrifting Saves Money And Environment

As the world becomes more connected, fast-paced, and technologically laden, the consequences entailed by these advancements are administering a big dent on the ecosystem, which, with time, could turn into a full-fledged catastrophe. Carbon-emitting activities have exponentially increased as our civilization becomes more modern.

As we became more fast-paced, the fashion industry, which seems to be the lesser-evil, but is absolutely not, went under a drastic shift and birthed the concept of fast fashion -a concept that compels the consumers to buy more, wear more, and discard more. Fast fashion, according to reports, is a greater carbon-emitter than the entire airline and shipping industry combined. In addition, the fast fashion industry is a dark mine containing multiple instances of human rights violation and exploitation. However, counter-measures always exist. All we need is to keep a close eye on such measures.

Thrifting is gradually becoming an element defining the cool quotient on social media. What was once a tabooed activity, especially in the Indian demography, is now gaining attention, largely from the youth of the country. Buying second-hand clothes have wide and positive implications on the environment. Let’s take a look at these benefits through the lens of Three Rs:

Advertisement

>Reduce

By thrifting for clothes and other accessories, a person breaks the vicious cycle that the fast-fashion industry creates. In this cycle, clothes go out of fashion very quickly, and to stay with the pace, people jump onto the latest clothing, discarding their still-usable clothes. By sourcing your apparel from a thrift shop, you are reducing the flux of contaminants into the environment.

>Reuse

Thrift shops are an exchange platform where you can not only source clothes that are in good condition but can also contribute to the stock. Purchasing and donating second-hand apparel can prove to be an antidote to the toxins of the fast fashion industry.

>Recycle

Boiling down to the last ‘R,’ Thrifting is analogous to recycling since the life of a clothing material automatically increases once it enters the Thrift cycle. In case the hand-me-downs get weary over time, they can always be of use for cleaning purposes. While reducing the amount of clothing in circulation, thrifting takes the load of fast fashion-induced issues off the environment and saves textiles from ending up in a landfill.

Indian culture used to perceive using second-hand clothes as a sign of lack of resources. However, with the help of social media, this concept is being redefined. Fortunately, ‘Thrifting is the new cool’ is gaining friction among the populace.

>Keywords: Thrifting, Clothes, Environment, Benefits, Second-hand, Carbon-emission

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.