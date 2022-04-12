Throwing Bag, Mom's Smacks: This Kid's Struggle to Go to School will Remind you of Childhood

Schools are no more just screens and teachers are no more just tiles talking. Physicality has taken over again as children return to school. With the reopening of schools have returned the shenanigans of children who are not that big a fan of schools and all those days when kids try to apply every formula available to skip even one day. A video on Twitter has surfaced that can make you laugh as well as nostalgic, in case you were among those who did not like going to school. In the video, a kid enters the frame and throws his backpack on the ground. To assert his intentions even deeper, he kicks the backpack. Following the kid is the mother who seems quite determined to send his child to school. We believe the kid must have tried all the ways possible before resorting to physical resistance to skip school.

But all efforts go in vain as the mother thrashes the kid with the same bag he kicked and then grabs him firmly. One last try by the kid is also clearly visible. The video was shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan, who in the caption, wrote, “School Time. Relatable," and adorned it with a heart emoji.

Take a look:

Since being shared, the video has been viewed by roughly 1.3 lakh people and has received more than 10,000 likes. While some netizens saw themselves in the kid, some picked their favourite moment from this trending tussle.

This user used the premise to highlight what adults go through.

Here’s a fan of the kid’s “attitude" and the “resistance."

This user’s favourite part was the kick.

This user gave a shoutout to all the “backbenchers."

Here are some more reminiscing of the old days.

So, what do you think of the video?

