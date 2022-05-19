Tibet to Kenya, How People Welcome Guests in Different Countries

People around the globe have their unique gestures to welcome their guests. Some touch their feet, some give them a warm hug, while others kiss them on the back of their hands. This shows their own culture and diversity.

Some gestures, appreciated by one, might be derogatory to the other. For example in India, when we meet our elders, we touch their feet but in France and Ukraine, people are welcomed with a double kiss.

Let’s know more about how people welcome their guests in the following countries.

TIBET

Tibet has a unique gesture to welcome its guests. People stick out their tongues after seeing the guests coming home. Whenever people meet each other, they welcome them by showing their tongues. King Langderma gave birth to this custom and since then people have adopted it and it is said that the tradition has been there since the 9th century.

GREENLAND

You might find it strange but people in Greenland rub their noses among themselves upon the arrival of guests. The practice is called Kunik. Greenland’s Kunik is more of a formal greeting. Apart from this, they also sniff each other’s cheeks and hair.

KENYA

You must have heard about the Maasai tribal community living in Kenya. The way they welcome their guests is also quite unique. People start dancing as soon as they see the guests. A special type of Adamu dance is performed to welcome the guests. This form of dance includes jumping as high as possible and clapping.

