Tiger's Glorious Jump to Freedom in Sundarbans is Reminding Netizens of 'Life of Pi'

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan took to his official Twitter handle and shared a video that has now gone viral. The video shows a tiger leaping to escape into the Sundarban National Park. In the video, the tiger can be seen taking a massive leap from the ferry and then he swims away to glory towards the shore. On reaching, it starts running and disappears in the blink of an eye. “That tiger sized jump though. Old video of rescue & release of tiger from Sundarbans," read the caption of the video. The netizens are now comparing the video with the separation scenes from the 2012 film ‘Life of Pi’ when Richard Parker walks away without looking back to say goodbye to Pi. Let’s have a look at the clip:

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 87K views. “Given that tigers are natural swimmers but still why was it left so far of from the shore? Wouldn’t it have been better to leave it closer to the shore?" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Animals learn things according to their habitats. Who lived near by sea or river they used to swim. So swimming is acquired by habitats." Comparing it with the movie Life of Pi, one person wrote, “It seems Life of Pi last tiger scene was inspired from this video..tiger didn’t look back..he entered into his World."

Meanwhile, earlier, a clip that went viral showed a tiger’s elegant stroll on a national highway. The clip, which went viral across social media platforms, captured the big cat in all its glory. After being reshared by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, it garnered more attention from netizens, leaving many awe-struck. In the now-viral video, the animal is seen wandering before it disappears into a dense forest without a trace. The tweet alongside the clip revealed that the tiger was spotted at Tamil Nadu’s Valparai. While posting on his own account, Nanda gave credit to the photographer who originally shared the clip online.

