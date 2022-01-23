IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, who is well-known on Twitter for sharing wildlife facts, tweeted a document that showed “Dangerous animals destroyed in British India during the year 1879." In the post, he said: “Staggering figures. In a single year of 1878 British government officially killed 1579 tigers. See other figures. They declared them dangerous & killed for fun !!" From the document, one can see that the highest number of tigers was killed in Bengal (426), followed by Assam (375). Here is the tweet:

The document also recorded the killings of elephants, tigers, leopards, and wolves. In response to the thread, a Twitter user said, “According to Ronald Tilson’s data, 80,000 #Tigers were hunted in India between 1875 and 1925. India had about 40,000 #Tigers in 1947. Today there are 2,900."

According to the Union environment ministry, the fourth round of the country-level assessment done in 2018 showed that the estimated tiger population stood at 2,967. That marks an improvement over the last such estimate, put together in 2014, when the country was said to be home to 2,226 tigers.

India now accounts for 75 per cent of the global tiger population “owing to its long history of conserving the species through Project Tiger", the ministry told Parliament in August 2021. Nineteen states have received funds for tiger conservation with the country now home to 51 tiger reserves spread across 18 states that account for 2.24 per cent of India’s geographical area.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), which has reportedly maintained a public record of tiger deaths since 2012, has listed a total of 126 tiger deaths in 2021. That marks an increase of just a little under 20 per cent over the 106 tiger deaths recorded in 2020.

In 2021, Madhya Pradesh led in tiger deaths, too, and saw 42 fatalities, followed by Maharashtra, which counted 26 tiger deaths till December 29, 2021. Karnataka had 15 tiger deaths. Experts and government sources are reported to have said that the actual death count could be higher as many deaths deep inside forests go unreported.

