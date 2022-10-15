Tigress Enjoying Sumptuous Meal With Her Five Cubs Will Teach You a Lesson About Family Bond

In this fast pace of life, sometimes we forget to spend quality time with our families. Studies have shown that eating meals together with family members tends to promote sensible habits, develops a genuine connection between members, and also improves a family bond. Now, a viral video of a tiger family enjoying a scrumptious meal together has become a major reminder of that.

On Friday, October 14, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter to share a rare video of a tigress having a meal with her five cubs. In the video, the tiger family can be seen sharing their hunt together. While each family member is captured hogging huge chunks of meat, one of them is just taking a quick nap. If the video is anything to go by, it seems that the tiger family is enjoying the company of each other. While sharing the video, the IFS officer wrote, “Food tastes better when you eat it with family. Tigress with five cubs enjoying a sumptuous meal." Watch the video below:

The viral video has left the internet utterly delighted. While some have showered the video with heart emoticons, many lauded the ‘family get together’. A user also commented, “A family that eats together… Stays together." https://twitter.com/rakeshrjamwal/status/1580913827520352256

The viral video has garnered over 16,000 views and more than 900 likes on the micro-blogging site.

According to National Geography, a tigress gives birth to a litter of three or four cubs, whom they take care of until they turn a year and a half old. While tigers are apex predators that are known to hunt alone but they do enjoy family time with their cubs.

