Tijuana to Caracas, 5 Most Dangerous Cities in The World to Live In

Last year, when the Taliban took over Afghanistan and trampled on human rights, the whole world went on a rant about how Kabul had become one of the deadliest places in the world. However, it must be kept in mind that danger lurks not only in the form of political unrest and civil wars. Certain places in the world can receive the tag of being extremely deadly even without them.

We are going to tell you the names of the 5 most dangerous cities to live in the world and it’s solely based on disorganised and sometimes organised crime. According to a report prepared by the Citizen Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice, Latin American cities are the most dangerous in the world. Here they are.

Tijuana – Mexico

Population: 20,49,413

Murder rate: 138 per 100,000 inhabitants

Tijuana is the most dangerous city in the world. There are 138 murders per one lakh people here. Around seven people are reported dead from crime in this city. The city is notorious for poverty and violent crimes like rape, murder and kidnapping. Human trafficking and the drug trade are at their peak.

Acapulco – Mexico

Population: 7,79,566

Murder rate: 111 per 100,000 inhabitants. The city used to be the backdrop for Hollywood sets, but now the streets are getting caught up in gang violence. Its hilly areas are the stronghold of more than 200 gangs.

Caracas – Venezuela

Population: 26,82801

Murder rate: 100 per 100,000 inhabitants

Caracas has already been named the world’s most dangerous capital in 2017. After 5 years, it is still included in the list of the top three most dangerous places in the world. 100 murders per 100,000 residents make it one of the deadliest cities in the world. Poverty and unemployment, along with very poor law and order add to the woes.

Ciudad Victoria, Mexico

Population: 3,49,688

Murder rate: 86 per 100,000 inhabitants

Ciudad Victoria is one of the most dangerous cities in Mexico. Drug cartels and mob gangs lead to frequent gang wars as well as shootouts between the cartel and police, leading to a loss of lives. Ciudad Victoria is also notorious for its violence inside prisons and prison fights.

Cuidad Juárez, Mexico

Population: 15,12,450

Murder rate: 86 per 100,000 residents

Cuidad Juárez is known for its nightclubs and exotic nightlife but not without its perils. Once a tourist hub, tourism has drastically decreased in recent times and is now a highly unsafe city for women. US residents are also targeted.

