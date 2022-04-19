TikTok Creator Finds Creepy Toy Laughing Hysterically at Abandoned Mental Asylum

Social media is not a place to only offer picturesque views of dreamy vacations of celebs and influencers. To give you a glimpse of what social media beholds, a recent TikTok video shared by a user named Urbex Muse aka Gabby might leave you creeped out. Gabby runs a TikTok account and shares her videos on Instagram and YouTube where she gives viewers a glimpse of creepy abandoned places.

The US-based content creator’s latest TikTok video that has received over a million and a half views, according to Daily Star, shows a “possessed" toy at an abandoned mental asylum. The 24-year-old creator explored a 200-year-old abandoned mental institution at an undisclosed location along with her boyfriend Sonny and friend Dan, reported Daily Star. According to the TikTok video, the trio found a possessed pink horse figurine from the My Little Pony franchise, sitting right in the middle of the property.

The Daily Star report mentions that Gabby filmed the toy, which can be seen sitting on a red table and shaking its head rapidly while laughing. The creator said, “It just started and we did not touch anything. It’s been sitting here for years, so how the hell did that battery last?" She also said that the trio were “immediately terrified" and Gabby decided to capture it on her phone since they were struggling to comprehend what was occurring.

A look at Gabby’s Instagram page, and you would encounter several such creepy toys which she found in places like abandoned theme parks, or dolls at abandoned houses that are just decaying.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cb1PE2QAfG3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

One of the Instagram Reels shared by Gabby earlier in March featured a collection of toys just staring into the void. The caption to the Instagram post featuring the toys read, “Your daily dose of nightmare fuel featuring multiple animatronics rotting away at an abandoned theme park."

Another Instagram post captured some snapshots of patient’s files at an “abandoned state run facility for intellectual disabilities," described Gabby.

Have you checked out these creepy Instagram posts yet?

