TikTok Hampers Sleep Quality the Most Compared to Other New-age Apps: Survey

Do you have a habit of using your phone in bed at night? If yes, that one must be very particular about what applications they are scrolling through as using some apps before bed can hamper the quality of sleep. A survey by Sleep Junkie, which covered around 2,012 adults, has drawn some observations on the various kinds of apps and their impact on sleep. The survey revealed that the most disruptive app for your sleep is TikTok. It was unveiled that the majority of participants of the survey were waking up feeling tired as compared to 24%, who had zero electronic engagement before sleep. The numbers were not surprising, and notably, TikTok users have risen from 700 million at the start of 2020 to over one billion to date.

The survey also compared the average percentage of sleep spent in the REM phase and the average time taken by individuals to fall asleep after using popular apps right before bed.

Advertisement

TikTok and Instagram came out to be close competitors, but the former won by a few minutes. TikTok users took one hour and 7 minutes to fall asleep, as compared to average, while Instagram users took 58 minutes. While the Tiktok users spent around 14% of their sleep in the REM phase, for Instagram users, it was 15.5%. The figures of the Sleep Junkie survey have pronounced Tiktok as the worst app to use before bed. According to Sleep Junkie, one should not use any electronics for at least two hours before bedtime because of the blue light the electronics emit. What is blue light? It stimulates the brain and reduces melatonin production, hence making people feel more alert before bed. Once you are in the alert phase during bedtime, it gets difficult to sleep, leading to poor physical and mental health.

Dorothy Chambers, a sleep expert at Sleep Junkie, opined that last year alone, sleep hygiene has taken a hit. Chambers opined that in 2020, people struggled more than ever to sleep, and 78% of adults have admitted that they were taking part in revenge sleep procrastination.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.