TikTok Influencer Describes Horror Date In Which She Bought 100 Tacos. Post Goes Viral

A TikTok influencer’s ‘horror’ date has left netizens flummoxed. Elyse Myers posted an account of the date in which the guy asked her to buy 100 tacos.

According to a report in Insider, Myers said she met her date on a dating app. He asked her to drive to his house so they could drive to get food together. He then pointed her to a Taco Bell drive-thru where he ordered 100 hard-shell tacos. Making matters worse, the date claimed that he had forgotten his wallet at home and requested her to pay for all the tacos.

The horror date does not end here. “The pair made their way back to his house, where they found his dad on the couch. Then, all three of them began eating the tacos, but not before Myers said her date screamed, ‘Let’s feast!’ at the sight of 100 tacos on his kitchen table," Insider said.

What followed was an awkward dinner during which they ate their tacos in silence. “We are eating hard shell tacos in complete silence. You can hear both of us chewing. It’s complete chaos," Myers posted. She, however, could salvage something good out of the experience when she carried back home the uneaten tacos.

Her post garnered 2.4 million likes on the short video platform. Her followers were horrified by what she went through and commended her for bringing back the leftover tacos home. One of them commented: “I’m so happy you took your tacos with you. You may have been going with the flow in the beginning, but by the end your priorities were good."

Myers bizarre date compelled even Tinder, a dating app, to make a comment. The official handle of the app posted: “Ok as @tinder I’ve heard A LOT of bad dating stories but as of 10/7/2021 this one is top 10."

