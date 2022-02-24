TikTok Rival, Reddit-owned Dubsmash Has Died a Quiet Death

Popular online discussion platform Reddit, which acquired short-form video social platform Dubsmash late last year, has finally shut down the platform. Dubsmash will not be available to download through the App Store or Google Play. Also, downloaded apps will stop functioning on the same date. “The Dubsmash team has been accelerating Reddit’s video, so parts of Reddit will feel familiar to Dubsmashers," the company said in the blogpost recently. “Dubsmashers can continue connecting with each other at r/dubsmash and hop over to Reddit to discover an endless stream of new creators and communities that match their many interests and talents," it added. When Reddit acquired Dubsmash, the app was drawing more than 1 billion video views per month.

About 25 per cent of all Black teens in the US were on Dubsmash, and females represent 70 per cent of users. About 30 per cent of users used to log in every day to create video content, indicating a high level of retention and engagement.

Last year, the company said it will integrate Dubsmash’s innovative video creation tools into Reddit, which will empower Reddit’s own creators to express themselves in original and authentic ways.

Since Dubsmash’s acquisition, Reddit said it had seen 70 percent growth in overall hours watched, while the number of daily active video viewers rose by over a third.

Viewership for short videos, which the company defines as two seconds or less, has also risen by 50 percent quarter-over-quarter.

TikTok’s massive success with short-form videos has driven other social networks to incorporate the format on their platforms, with Snap rolling out Spotlight; Facebook, now Meta Platforms, launching Instagram Reels; and Alphabet’s YouTube launching Shorts.

On the other hand the rivavl TikTok is working on ways to rate and restrict content by age in order to prevent adult content from reaching teenage users of its short video app, the company said at a news briefing.

TikTok, which has exploded in popularity among teens in recent years, said it was running a small test for how adult-rated content could be restricted from accounts belonging to younger users, either by the user or their parents and guardians.

(Including IANS Inputs)

