TikTok Star Seeks Help From Fans After 'Accidentally' Purchasing Rs 82 Lakh Couch

A California-based TikTok star has been going viral for a gaffe. In a recent post on the social media platform, 21-year-old Quenlin Blackwell claimed that she accidentally purchased a $100,000 (Rs 82 lakh) couch in an online auction. And now needs her followers to help her out of the situation.

The TikToker posted a video of herself sobbing, claiming that she unintentionally purchased the expensive couch after putting credit card details into an online auction site. She added that she mistook the bid for a joke and was not serious. Now, to cover the cost of the couch, which she claims that she can not pay for, the TikTok star has decided to seek help from her followers and put out an appeal.

After going through this ordeal, she urged her fans and followers to send money so she could finance the accidentally purchased sofa. “If you have a million dollars, can you please donate? Can you let me borrow some, please?" she pleaded. The TikTok star goes on to declare in the video, “I don’t want to do a job. I’m about to throw up because I know they didn’t refund me."

After the first video went viral, Blackwell posted a follow-up, claiming that she can’t get a refund for the couch. “They’re not going to offer me a refund on the couch," she said asking her fans to register an ‘OnlyFans’ account to generate funds. But the couch was not the only thing she required fans to support her for. The TikTok star added that she also needed money for dental procedures and the replacement of a mirror on her car.

TikTok users’ reactions to Blackwell’s request were divided. Some users continued to show their support, while others found it difficult to comprehend why someone one give their credit card information without the intention of but the pricey couch

“Girl, who puts in card info as a JOKE," one user commented. Another user went on to raise a valid question, “How did you mistakenly enter all of your credit card information and push the purchase button?"

