TikTok Woman Bumped into Her Bed While Filming Video and Became a Global Meme

We’ve all bumped into our beds unintentionally and what follows is, obviously, pain. For Katey Bridges, the situation was no different. While making a TikTok video, Bridges, after setting her camera to show off her outfit, takes a step back and accidentally hits the bed frame. And naturally, a brief mournful scream was heard.

In an effort to embrace the blooper, she uploaded the video, and the rest is history. While for Bridges, it was just a pain-induced cry, for the internet, it was much more than that. TikTok users went gaga over the video and carved out some fine quality content. Their creativity broke all bounds and resulted in some collaborations that the internet will cherish forever.

A Twitter user was kind enough to build a thread of these hilarious TikTok clips and netizens contributed to the thread with their favourite mergers. But first, let’s take a look at the original video.

And now, behold the clips that will definitely make you chuckle.

Nelly’s Dilemma reworked quite artfully.

Bee Gees brothers must have been really proud right now.

One for the Potterheads! The scream fits perfectly.

Here are some equally hilarious duets.

The thought that went into this one is just mindblowing!

Oh, and how can we forget about vocal virtuoso, Andy Bernard from The Office.

Even singer Michael Buble couldn’t keep himself from hopping on the trend.

Here’s Tesher ripping out a Punjabi Banger.

Amanda chimed in too!

With social media having a field day, it was not long before the woman of the hour, Bridges, showed up. Gracing the thread, she retweeted it and along with it, wrote, “Hi. It is me."

What do you think about her clip?

