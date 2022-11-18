TikToker Faces Legal Charges For Hitting Golf Ball into Grand Canyon, Video Goes Viral

Going viral over social media is on everyone’s bucket list these days. People pull the most bizarre stunts for online views. But things can go drastically wrong, just like in the case of this TikToker. The 19-year-old TikToker, Katie Sigmond, is facing criminal charges after she hit a golf ball into the Grand Canyon in the USA. The video of the incident, first posted on TikTok, was later reshared on Reddit. The golfer can be seen hitting the ball before losing her golf club. She turns around to the camera in shock. The clip seems to be taken from her Instagram Stories, which is now unavailable.

Check it out here:

Advertisement

The Grand Canyon National Park, located in northern Arizona, encompasses 278 miles of the Colorado River

Social media users remain unimpressed by this attempt. Many Reddit users called for a fine to be placed on her. Others said it might be better to make her go find the golf ball and club. A Reddit user wrote, “Should be charged with reckless endangerment for the club. The golf ball could hit and seriously injure someone, but that club coming down on your head from that height would absolutely kill."

“Hopefully a fine or jail time. unacceptable behaviour," another comment read.

A third user commented, “Why the hell is she hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon? Some people kids not respecting the beauty of one of my favourite places."

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon National Park on its official Facebook page shared an update on the incident. They mentioned that the video was posted on October 26, where Katie was seen at the canyon near Mather Point.

Advertisement

Social media users helped identify Katie’s social media account. On October 27, Grand Canyon Law Enforcement identified, located and contacted her for the incident. Now, she has a court appearance due. The national park’s Facebook page mentioned that not only is it illegal to throw objects over the rim of the canyon but can also endanger hikers and wildlife who may be below. The officials also shared their contact details for any information that could help them in promoting public safety and preventing crime at Grand Canyon.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here