TikToker Films Doctor Watching YouTube Video Ahead of Surgery to Treat Her Cyst

Google is one stop for all academic, personal, or general knowledge queries. However, when you see a doctor googling or watching videos to treat your case, right in front of you, it’s bound to get scary. Something similar happened with a TikToker, who shared her experience with her followers. Isi Lynott visited a hospital regarding a cyst problem in her hand, but before treating her, the doctor was allegedly seen watching a YouTube video. The TikToker claimed that she witnessed her doctor watch a YouTube video on how to treat her condition.

The clip, which according to daily dot, featured her staring at the doctor in disbelief, was captioned, “Not (now) the doctor looking up a YouTube video on how to heal my cyst. Got their MD at YouTube university." The video has amassed over 5 million views, and the TikTok users stand divided on the whole controversy. Goes without saying that many people slammed the professional, however, there were few who took offence to the TikToker’s allegations.

Advertisement

A TikTok user shared that he reached out to a doctor to take advice on how to take care of his girlfriend’s broken foot, but he claimed that the doctor pretty much told him everything he read on google, word for word. Along with this, a couple of users, sharing their own experiences, mocked how doctors tell them what is mentioned on the internet, word to word.

However, some argued that it is totally normal for doctors to double-check things or read some important information online before treating the patient, and further opined that the TikToker shouldn’t have jumped to conclusions.

“Med student here! Doctors double-check things all the time," a user wrote, while another mentioned that it’s better to have a doctor that double-checks the knowledge rather than one who believes they know everything.

Advertisement

After facing backlash for the video, TikToker took to the comment section and stated that all doctors, and nurses understand that they are not walking encyclopedias. Calling her TikTok video a “joke", she said, “I’m glad she refreshed her memory and helped me the whole time! My friend and I were just laughing that this was happening in front of us."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.