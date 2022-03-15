TikToker Reveals Date Sent Her Home in Uber as He Was 'Embarrassed' by Her Outfit

It is not compulsory that all your dates turn out well, at times you might not like the choices of the other person, or the looks, or even the way they speak. Similarly, for a woman, an evening date with a stranger didn't end very well. In a TikTok video, Nikki Jabs said she met a guy named Greg on the dating app Hinge. She shared that the two had hit it off right away and even spent a few days together. But things didn't pan out too well for Nikki after three weeks in the relationship. Posting to TikTok, Nikki said that she was sent home by her date in an Uber because he didn't like her outfit.

The amalgamation of several clips was shared on YouTube.

The clip shows images of Nikki seated in the Uber, with a text overlay that explains how her date with the man went down. The on-screen text reads, “I said, ‘I’m wearing this to the function or going home.’ He said, ‘Can I call you an Uber? So I’m in an Uber home.”

Nikki shared that the man, just three weeks into the relationship, invited her to one of his work functions and she was excited to meet his co-workers. The TikTok user shared that she spent 40 minutes doing her hair and makeup to look nice for the event. However, she was left heartbroken when Greg told her he didn’t like her outfit and was in fact “embarrassed”. He went on to call an Uber to send her home.

Are you wondering what the woman wore? Nikki donned a pair of high-waisted, paper-bag pants and a black crop top. Nikki further said that she spent the entire weekend with Greg and the man had apparently told her that she could live with him indefinitely. However, all the dreams ended after one evening.

