TikToker Slammed for Claiming She Can't Survive on Rs 7.63 Lakh Per Month

A TikToker had to face massive backlash on social media after claiming that she cannot survive on less than $10,000 a month or Rs 7.63 lakh. The girl, known as Liv B, was slammed by social media users after she uploaded a video on her TikTok account and said that earning $ 117,000 or Rs 89.3 lakh annually wasn’t enough, reported Daily Mail. It all started when the 25-year-old from Arizona discussed how jobs that pay per hour of work were “not worth it". The girl added in the video that she would rather work for herself or create a business than working for someone else. “Working for hourly pay in the US is not worth it," she said.

Soon a user replied to her and claimed how he was earning a good Rs 89.3 lakh with his hourly job. However, for Liv, it wasn’t enough. She responded to the user and said that he wasn’t earning a lot of money. “It’s a lot of money to some Americans because Americans are broke," she added.

Startled by Liv’s comments, another user said that she must be living a lavish lifestyle if the sum wasn’t a lot for her. Retorting to this, Liv highlighted that Rs 89.3 lakh annual earning makes it Rs 7.63 lakh per month. She further emphasised that she doesn’t live a lavish lifestyle but just the life of an adult.

After Liv’s video went viral on TikTok, it triggered a chain of reactions from users who claimed that her comments reeked of entitlement. Many users were appalled as one said that he never earned that much money in a month in his 32 years of life. “Is this person an heiress," he asked.

Others too highlighted their minimalistic lives and a mother of two wrote that she earned $3,000 or Rs 2.28 lakh per month and lived in a decent neighborhood. She even added that she could spend a lot if she earned $10,000 per month.

Interestingly, Liv defended herself through another TikTok video and explained the reason behind her remarks. She asserted that the amount wasn’t enough for her as she is young, loves to travel and eats out frequently.

Liv also clarified that she wasn’t earning more than $100,000 or Rs 76.33 lakh per annum and that she only said that the pay wasn’t enough for where she lives.

