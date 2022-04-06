TikToker was Eating Biscuits Garnished with Seeds, but then Things Took a Nasty Turn

Cookies are one of the favourite go-to snacks for people all across the globe. Sometimes with choco chips, or seeds, or cream - everyone has their preference. However, this one horrifying incident will make you rethink your choice. TikTok user Brenna revealed a horrifying incident where she had biscuits from a packet, only to come to the realisation later that the spots on them were not seeds or chocolate but ants. The TikToker documented her experience and then later flipped the camera to show the biscuits that she had consumed.

“I thought they were seeds… I’ve already eaten two," the text read on screen. “I think it’s about time for new prescription glasses," her caption read.

The video received a mixed reaction from the viewers. While some thought that it was a horrifying experience, others thought that it was hilarious. Since uploaded, the video has garnered over 20 million views. Meanwhile, in another scary incident, a woman in London allegedly died after eating a cannabis sweet. This happened when the woman fell ill with a friend after eating the ‘gummies’ which they purchased from a dealer in Ilford last month. Her friend managed to somehow recover but the woman couldn’t. The Metropolitan Police in a statement said,

“The woman and a 21-year-old friend each ate one sweet, and both immediately felt unwell. Officers and ambulance colleagues were called to an address in South Park Drive, Ilford at around 23.30hrs on 29 March. Both women were taken to an east London hospital."

“Sadly, the 23-year-old woman died at the hospital on Saturday, 2 April. The woman’s identity is not being released at this time."

A man has been arrested. He has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class B synthetic cannabinoid, being concerned in the supply of a synthetic cannabinoid, and possession with intent to supply a psychoactive substance.

