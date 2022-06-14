TikToker Who Created Massive 'Frog Army' Could be Wading into Murky Waters

Video-sharing platform TikTok has been the hub for the most bizarre trends lately. People showcase their creativity at best on the platform and manage to come up with something peculiar. Now, a TikTok user has caused quite a stir with his unusual experiment with frogs, as per a report by The Sun. The controversy, called the frog army, began when a TikTok user going by the name thinfrog, decided to shift around 1.4 million tadpoles from an area to a pond in his backyard. In one of the videos uploaded by him, the user said that the area dries up every year thus killing the millions of tadpoles.

Now, even if you think that the move was completely harmless, there were some unforeseen consequences to it. In a subsequent video, the user showed that the tadpoles had now become baby frogs and had completely covered his backyard.

In addition, the user claimed that many frogs have also taken over his neighbor’s yard with one of them having a fear of frogs. “I kinda regret this now, no one can go in the garden…the neighbours are taken over by millions of baby frogs,” he can be heard saying in the video.

The user now refers to his millions of frogs as his ‘frog army’ and has sparked curiosity among other users about the bizarre experiment.

The user estimated that there were some half a million tadpoles still in the pond while countless frogs had made it difficult for him to even walk on the grass. He showed his backyard completely filled with the amphibians causing many users to react to it. “Kids'll be learning about the frog disaster of 2022 in the history textbooks,” one user wrote. Some users even claimed that the frogs overproduce on purpose so that their population remains stable and is not affected by factors like drying up of eggs.

