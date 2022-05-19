TikTok's 'Time Traveller from 2236' Predicts Alien Landing in July, Meteor Impacting Europe

A self-proclaimed time traveller on TikTok has made some shocking predictions of certain events that might unfold in the coming years. The TikTok user, who goes by the name Realtiktoktimetraveller, says that they are from the year 2236. In one of their recent videos, the anonymous user has forewarned about a number of upcoming events to look out for this year.

According to LadBible, the video begins with disclosure as the text over the clip reads: “Many people still don’t believe me. I am a real time traveller from the year 2236 and I have come to this date and time to warn you about the upcoming events this year."

The first event that the TikTok video claims will happen this year is that of an alien landing on Earth. The so-called time traveller predicts that humans are going to have their first real alien contact with an outer space species called “Azarx" on July 7. The video also claims that the alien species will touch down at south Alaska, as per LadBible.

The next prediction made by the time traveller is how a hacker by the name of Stak will apparently wipe out over 36.7million TikTok accounts due to their strong beliefs against social media. This is predicted to happen on August 13.

The final claim made in the video seems to be quite catastrophic. The TikTok video shared by LadBible predicts that a deadly meteor named “The Draconids" will hit Europe causing many casualties on October 12.

Although there is no concrete evidence behind these claims, TikTok has been seeing a rise in self-proclaimed time travellers who seem to be living their sci-fi dreams via social media.

Last year, another time traveller from 2027 had made their own set of predictions. TikTok user named unicosobreviviente had mentioned in a video that they are the last living human on earth in the year 2027. “My name is Javier and I am alone in the world," the TikTok user had mentioned in their bio.“I have travelled in time since 2027 and I am alone in the world," read the text on one of their TikTok videos.

