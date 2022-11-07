Time Travel Conspiracy Theory Continues as Video From 1938 Shows Woman On Mobile Phone

Some conspiracy theories are so good we want them to be true. Time travel seems to be one such concept. Perhaps, it even is true. After all, a woman was caught on camera using a wireless phone in the 30s. The clip from 1938 was shared on Unilad’s Instagram handle. The woman, in the vintage ensemble, is seen walking among the crowd with what looks like a phone to her ear. After a second, she puts it down and casually strolls down the street. Unilad had a serious question to ask, “Wonder who her network provider was?" Take a peek at the clip here:

Social media users were giving a virtual head shake over the entire situation. Many pointed out it looked like a clutch purse she was holding, similar to the ones other women near her are holding. Another user mentioned that it seemed to be a lipstick holder case, quite popular during that time. Even their grandmother had one. An Instagram user commented, “Yeah, no other explanation for it. She is on a future bit of technology in a time where the infrastructure to run it doesn’t exist and nobody is the least bit surprised to see her on a walky talky."

“How could she use her cell phone with no service provider??? No bar? No satellite? No antenna base station?" read another comment.

However, mobile network provider, VOXI U.K. had a hilarious take on the situation. “It’s true, we were the mobile network," they wrote.

Meanwhile, Unilad also mentioned that a YouTuber known as Planetcheck had given an explanation over the entire situation. The YouTuber claimed that the woman in the clip was an aunt of theirs. They even told her name, Gertude Jones. Planetcheck said that they had asked their aunt about this video and according to her Dupont had a telephone communications section in the factory. They were experimenting with wireless telephones. She and five other women were given the wireless phones to test out for a week.⁠ Of course, this claim has never been 100% verified.

