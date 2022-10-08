'Time Traveller From Future' Claims Aliens May Strike Earth With Giant Meteor This December

A bizarre video of a self-proclaimed time traveller has left internet users quite intrigued. The time traveller, who claims to be from the year 2671, has issued a series of warnings for five catastrophic events that will seemingly change the fate of the planet Earth. The video in question was shared on TikTok by a man who identifies himself as Eno Alaric. He suggests it is just months away that humans will have an interaction with aliens as they will crash on the planet in a giant meteor. He predicts that aliens will land up on Earth on December 8, reported LadBible.

Along with the prediction, the man seen in the viral video has also issued an alert regarding four impossible events that according to him will occur in the next six months. “Attention! Yes, I am a real-time traveller from the year 2671, remember these five dates to come," read the caption posted with the TikTok.

He predicts the first incident to take place on November 30. The man suggests that the James Webb Telescope will find a new planet that looks exactly like a mirrored version of the Earth. The second on his list of warnings is the invasion by aliens in December.

The third date was specified to be February 6, 2023, when “A group of 4 teenagers discovers ancient ruins and a device that opens a wormhole to other galaxies."

He then predicts the discovery of an ancient species at Mariana Trench probably in the month of March next year. The last one is a catastrophic tsunami warning for the residents who live on the US west coast mainly in San Francisco. He predicted that a 750ft mega-tsunami will hit the land surface.

However, this is not the first time that the self-proclaimed time traveller has issued warnings about the future. The content creator had earlier predicted the discovery of 3- ft spider, an 18 ft beat and a 1ft ant, next year.

