'Time-traveller' Shares Bone-chilling Details of Impending Hurricane in South Carolina

Do you believe in time travel? Many of us are quite sceptical of this term but there are a lot of interesting stories circulated about it. In one similar account, a person named Kim Windell Nocos claimed that he is a time traveller from the year 2090. Kim warned the people of South Carolina that they will witness the worst hurricane on August 14. According to Kim, South Carolina will witness the enormous loss of lives and property with this disaster.

Kim also claimed that this will be followed by a total of 6 hurricanes with wind speeds going up to 250mph. Kim shared these details in a Facebook post, which was circulated in the Time Travel group. With just a few days left for this storm, this post garnered a lot of attention among people. One user wrote that if these details are right, then it is very sad for everyone. This user expressed his willingness to believe in time travel if these details turn true.

Another user criticised the post. This user wrote about why time travellers only warn about bad events. They have never made any forecasts about good occasions.

It remains to be seen whether Kim’s information will turn out to be true. Despite these horrific details shared by Kim, the World Meteorological Organisation has a different opinion. According to this organisation, South Carolina will witness warm weather in the upcoming days.

This is not the first incident of these self-proclaimed time travellers and their bizarre forecasts. In a similar incident some time ago, a Tiktoker named Kawhi Leonard predicted a bizarre future. According to Kawhi, millions of people will disappear on August 9. Kawhi had earlier predicted America’s biggest earthquake known as The Great Split on July 14. Kawhi thought that a new species of Stalkers would emerge this year.

Apart from these events, one traveller also claimed that a celebrity will return in September this year after faking his death.

