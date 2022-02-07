'Tinder Swindler': Internet Can't Stop Gushing Over Ayleen in Netflix Docu on Israeli Conman

(Spoilers ahead!)

Netflix’s recent documentary The Tinder Swindler was certainly an incredulous gasp-inducing experience for its many viewers. The documentary narrates the story of three women who were financially and emotionally defrauded by an Israeli con-man Shimon Hayut who went by several aliases including Simon Leviev. The documentary shows how Hayut allegedly met women on Tinder, and swindled them for millions of dollars after catfishing them into believing that he was the son of Israeli diamond tycoon Lev Leviev. Hayut created a perfect illusion for his Tinder matches as he took them on private jets to different cities in Europe and fed them with expensive dinners at five-star restaurants. After love bombing his dates, Hayut would entrap them into an emotional and financial web by telling them that his “enemies” are after him and his credit cards have been blocked.

Shimon would then ask his girlfriends for financial support as he expanded his ponzi scheme.

The documentary has been trending in countries like the US, UK, and India, and netizens have been sharing their reactions on social media platforms. Most of the tweets have lauded the three women, Cecilie Fjellhøy, Pernilla Sjoholm, and Ayleen Charlotte.

Cecilie is a Norwegian user experience designer based in London, who was swindled by Hayut and left her in more than £200,000 (roughly Rs 2,02,07,148) worth of debt after she took out huge credit card loans to send him money, which he promised he would repay. Cecilie reported her story to Norwegian newspaper VG in 2018 who first broke the news in 2019.

Cecilie and Pernilla’s contribution to the news story led to Ayleen who read the story while she was still dating Hayut. It was Ayleen who then avenged Hayut for stealing money from her and sold his high-end branded clothes on eBay to get back the money. Netizens have been hailing Ayleen for her smart move and getting back at Hayut for his criminal activities.

One of the viewers commended Ayleen and wrote on Twitter, “Ayleen Charlotte really said we’ll see who’s the real scammer, and I love her for that. The Tinder Swindler I’ll never get over this ever.”

https://twitter.com/Odia_JN/status/1488869265012842496?s=20&t=N8kNQiP898ODilotMlcP5wAnother viewer commented, “Will forever be channeling Ayleen’s energy from The Tinder Swindler. Stay calm and quiet and burn their house down from the inside out all while getting joy out of watching them fall from grace and lose their shit.”

After being convicted and spending five months in jail in Europe in 2019, Hayut is still free and continues to live his luxurious life in Israel. However, Hayut has been banned from the dating app Tinder, according to a recent report by Variety.

