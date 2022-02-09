Tinder Swindler's Victims Have Now Started a Fundraiser to Pay Back Their Debts

Netflix’s latest trending offering The Tinder Swindler shows how an Israeli con man swindled women of millions of dollars. The documentary narrates the story of three women who were financially and emotionally defrauded by a Shimon Hayut who went by several aliases including Simon Leviev. The documentary shows how Hayut met women on dating app Tinder, and swindled them for millions of dollars after catfishing them into believing that he was the son of Israeli diamond tycoon Lev Leviev. The documentary focuses on three women who fell for Shimon’s ponzi scam, Cecilie Fjellhøy, Pernilla Sjoholm, and Ayleen Charlotte. Cecilie is a Norwegian user experience designer based in London, who was swindled by Hayut for more than £200,000 (roughly Rs 2,02,07,148). Pernilla is a former sales employee from Sweden who became “best friends” with Hayut after matching with him on Tinder in Stockholm in 2018. Pernilla lent roughly £50,000 (Rs 50,64,980) to £60,000 (Rs 60,77,976) to Hayut.

Following the success of the documentary and trending hashtags on Twitter, the three women have now organised a fundraiser to pay back the debts they had to take on behalf of Shimon. The GoFundMe page set up by Cecilie, Pernilla, and Ayleen has set a target of £600,000 (approx Rs 6,07,67,398) out of which they have received £32,826. The page welcomes potential donors with a message that reads, “You’re probably here because you’ve heard about our story, and we appreciate you taking the time to search and find this page. The past few days have been a whirlwind, and we three have been completely shocked and floored by the flood of compassion and support from everyone.”

The message also mentioned that after careful consideration, and many chats, the three women have decided to start a GoFundMe fundraiser. “So many people reached out to us asking if we had one, and it hadn’t occurred to us to make one prior to this. However, we’ve spotted plenty of fakes, which makes us uneasy.” The trio also mentioned that they do not want more people getting defrauded. For the same reason, Cecilie shared a video message on YouTube where she confirmed that the fundraiser is authentic and not by Simon.

Netizens have been donating to the cause of the victims who still suffer from financial and emotional distress as Hayut lives as a free man in Tel Aviv. One of the donors commented, “I applaud these courageous women for exposing this dangerous man and fighting against fraud. My heart goes out for the nightmare they have been through.” Another donor commented, “Unbelievable that the victims remain in debt while that scumbag is free and spending money again. I hope this crowdfunding will give you your life back.”

