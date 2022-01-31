Tintin or Smurfs? Belgium Passports Now Feature Iconic Comic Characters

Passport-holders in Belgium will soon receive a blend of an official document and a comic book. According to a recent tweet shared by the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, the new passport will honour its heritage by printing Tintin comics on the updated document. The updated Belgian passports will not just include illustrations from The Adventures of Tintin, but other comics like The Smurfs, Willy and Wanda, Suske and Wiske, and Lucky Luke. On January 27, the Belgian MFA tweeted the news, and also added a video footage that gave viewers a glimpse of what the updated passport would look like. The tweet mentioned that the new passport can be requested from February 7, 2022, at the municipality in Belgium or at the consular post abroad.

Speaking to Brussels Times, Belgian Foreign Affairs Minister Sophie Wilmès said, “The Belgian passport is one of the best in the world, it is a source of pride for us, but also an object of desire for counterfeiters. This is why we are constantly working to improve its security. The introduction of this new passport is also an opportunity for us to highlight the 9th art, the comic strip, which is a central element of our culture and our influence abroad."

Besides being creative, the new Belgian passport will also assist authorities in identifying counterfeit passports. An official statement issued by the Belgian Foreign Affairs department read, “Thanks to new security and personalisation techniques, the security of the Belgian passport has been reinforced. It has been developed in close cooperation with anti-fraud specialists of the Federal Police and will be manufactured by the consortium of companies Zetes and Thales."

Belgian MFA also tweeted that on the occasion of the launch of the new passport, authorities will be organising a temporary exhibition on the history of the Belgian passport which will run at the Comics Museum in Brussels from January 28 to March 6, 2022.

