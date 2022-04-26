Tiny Charlotte Bronte Book of Poems Dated 1829 Sells for Whopping Rs 9.5 Crore at Auction

A miniature manuscript titled “A Book of Rhymes," written by novelist Charlotte Bronte in 1829, when she was just 13 years old, has resurfaced after more than 100 years. The book, written almost 200 years ago, disappeared from the public eye in 1916. The manuscript, which is a collection of 10 poems, recently went under the hammer at the New York Antiquarian Book Fair and fetched a whopping $1.25 million (roughly Rs 9.5 crore).

The manuscript is the last of the collection of two dozen miniature books and was sold to the Friends of the National Libraries, a United Kingdom charity, which will donate it to the Bronte Parsonage Museum located in the village of Haworth, West Yorkshire, England, reported Barron’s.

Take a look at the 15-page manuscript, hand-sewed by Bronte herself, here:

The book containing 10 unpublished poems written by the 13-year-old Bronte was last seen in 1916 when a private collector bought it for $520. The owner of the book, who remained anonymous, sold the book through James Cummins Bookseller.

“If you could see how small it is, you would wonder that it survived at all. When I first saw it and had it in my hands, it was like, this could easily have been chucked out in the trash anytime in the last hundred years, and it has survived," said Henry Wessells, James Cummins Bookseller.

The book, Henry said, is an important discovery for Britain as it completes the collection fostered in the Bronte Parsonage treasury, a place that is of great importance for scholars and students alike, who study one of the greatest women writers. The delicate manuscripts will soon be digitised and the 10 poems, which Bronte wrote in a period of three months, will be made available to the public for the first time since 1829.

