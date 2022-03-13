Tired Much? This Video of Dad, Pet Dog Snoring Next to Baby is Winning Hearts

A woman’s video of her adorable newborn sleeping next to her while her husband and dog snoring in perfect harmony with their mouths wide open has gone viral on the internet. This video was shared yesterday by an Instagram page called ‘Dog’, which is primarily a page with various and lovely canine videos.

The video has gone viral because the context is just so amusing. We can see that the woman is the only one awake, and the other two members of the family (her husband and the dog) are exhausted from looking after the baby.

The text on the video reads, “The new baby has clearly been tough on the whole family."

Have a look at the video:

In a relatively short period of time, it has received over 8.95 lakh views and approximately 1.80 lakh likes and is still winning people’s hearts. The video has also received numerous lovely reactions.

One of the Instagram users commented, “By far… best post of the day!!" along with red heart emoticons. “Because the Dog .. Was The First Baby," wrote another, referring to the dog as the couple’s baby. “We can clearly see the dog has been taking care of that baby," commented a third.

Tara Ashleigh, who is an entrepreneur according to her Instagram bio, originally posted the video.

She explained in the caption that she was on the morning shift for the baby, while her husband was on the night shift. “Night shift must have been rough, and now they are having snoring wars," she added in the caption.

Here’s the original:

The video will certainly make you go “Awww" as the family of four looks so lovely together.

