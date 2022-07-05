Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Receives Highest Single-day Hundi Collection of Rs 6 Crore

After the relaxation of the COVID-19 restriction and resumption of the darshan of Srivari, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Monday received its highest single-day hundi collection of Rs. 6.18 crore, according to a recent The New Indian Express report. The report stated that it is for the first time after the country is witnessing the declining trend in the daily coronavirus cases that TTD has collected a hefty amount like this. The New Indian Express quoted TTD’s Finance Adviser and Chief Accounts Officer of Balaji as saying, “Monday’s revenue of Rs 6.18 crore is the highest after the TTD resumed all kinds of sevas and darshans post-COVID restrictions."

Before the pandemic, the highest single-day hundi collection in TTD was Rs 6.45 crore in 2018. Also in July 2018, the hundi collection of a single day was Rs. 6.28 crore. Therefore the report claims that it is for the third time in the temple’s history that the single-day collection on Monday crossed the Rs. 6 crore mark. Normally, the hill shrines receive a footfall of more than 65,000 devotees in a day, however, on weekends this number increases to over 80,000 visitors. It is believed that this time the religious spot witnessed such a massive turnout, as even educational institutions have announced vacations.

Earlier, a report by The Indian Express revealed that Andhra Pradesh’s Lord Venkateshwara temple at Tirumala on June 6 receive a record of Rs. 10 crores in cash donations. As per the report, the TTD officials said that this was a record for a single-day collection at the temple. This cash donation of Rs. 10 crores were reportedly made by a few private companies and individuals. The report informed that the donation was received separately from the hundi collection, which is made by the devotees. In addition, the donations were collected by an increased footfall of devotees, especially from neighbouring Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli.

