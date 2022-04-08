TN Couple Gifted Bottles of Petrol, Diesel on Wedding as Fuel Prices Go into Overdrive

Petrol and diesel are much more than just fuels. They are a force shaping international politics, they are an issue simmering discourses in places ranging from the parliament to the tea corners, and they are a top-shelf element on political parties’ manifestos. And now, petrol and diesel have acquired a new avatar, and that is wedding gifts. Amid the oil prices soaring every day, people have started considering petrol and diesel as gifts. In a bizarre incident, fuels were nicely bottled and presented to a newly-wed couple on stage at a wedding ceremony in Cheyyur village in the Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu.

Bride Keerthana and groom Grace Kumar were gifted two bottles of petrol and diesel by their friends. The incident went viral on social media after it was reported by news agency ANI. The incident is from Tamil Nadu, where the price of petrol and diesel soared and are currently set at Rs.111.84 and Rs.101.95, respectively.

After witnessing the aforementioned incident, it is safe to say that not far are the days when petrol, if prices maintained their course, would completely wear an ornamental shade. We say this because the trend is slowly catching up where Petrol is being gifted to newlyweds at their wedding ceremonies.

This is not the first time that such a ceremony surfaced and created a buzz. In February 2021, another just-married couple saw people bringing canisters of petrol as gifts at their wedding ceremony in Tamil Nadu. However, in this one, the attendees of the wedding went up a notch and also threw in an LPG gas cylinder and onions, and make a nice gift pack.

So, what do you think of this interesting wedding gift idea?

