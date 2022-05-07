TN Firm Offers Matchmaking Services to Employees, Salary Hike if They Get Married

Post the COVID-19 pandemic, companies have become all the more considerate regarding the mental health of their employees. To retain their staff, companies are also offering various options to strike a perfect work-life balance – from home policies to paid mental-health leaves. Well, along with these standard perks, a Madurai-based IT company is offering something ‘extra’ to its employees – free matchmaking services. If you are surprised, hold your reaction as there is more to this information. The company has also declared a hike for its employees but only for those who use this service and get married.

The step comes after the company, Mookambika Infosolutions’s attrition rate has been noted to be below 10 percent for several years now, Times Of Indiareported. On the initiative, which might sound bizarre to many, founder MP Selvaganesh said that the majority of his employees are from villages – with either aged parents or they lack a proper outlook of the world hence, they fail to find the right match.

“We help such employees through a network of ‘alliance makers.’ Weddings are the best get-togethers; the entire team hires vans and attends," he said.

In a time, when employees prefer to switch companies, around 40 percent of Mookambika Infosolutions’s employees, reportedly, have been with the company for five years now. Referring to these long-term employees, Selvaganesh said that they cannot take them for granted, thinking they will not go anywhere. “We give them their due even before any such thought comes to them," he adds.

Selvaganesh believes that one needs to invest time and money to create bonds with their employees, and not everything could be viewed from a business perspective.

Mookambika Infosolutions is offering their matrimonial service to 750 employees. Well of the many perks, the employees of this company enjoy – one includes a fixed 6-8 percent increment that to twice a year.

