'To All the Tweets That Made it to IG': Twitter Takes a Cheeky Jab at Instagram

As the world gets ready to bid adieu to 2021, it’s the time of to take stock of things. Twitter has shared a wrap-up post that perfectly depicts the crossover phenomenon that is witnessed on social media platforms. The post read, “Cheers to all the tweets that made it to IG this year." The humorous jab was directed at the fact that a lot of users on Instagram, owned by rival Facebook, upload their tweets on their profiles.

The tweet has accumulated more than 1 lakh likes and netizens, along with big brands joining in on the chirp.

Fast-food giant McDonald’s wrote, “Cheers to all the fries that made it home this year."

American fintech company Chime’s comment read, “Cheers to all the overdraft fees saved this year."

“Cheers to that," wrote KFC Gaming

Now it was time for netizens to shine with their comments.

This user seemed to demand an award from Twitter for the year-long efforts.

To which Twitter replied, “Yeah, this reply."

Another user gave a tinge of humour to the tweet and congratulated herself.

Twitter reverted with, “This tweet was for you and you only."

Hinting at a low Twitter activity, one user wrote, “Mine are not even making it on Twitter."

Twitter brought forth its wit and said, “Wrong. We see this one."

Here are some other reactions to the tweet:

Twitter recently saw a significant shift at the top management. Co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down as the chief executive officer and India-born Parag Agrawal took over the reins. Agarwal was the chief technology officer of the social media giant before being elevated as the CEO.

