Someone Mixed Lassi with Toblerone and Chilli, the Result is Hard to Explain

A fusion of chocolate, lassi and Thai chilli pepper has left netizens confused, whether they should like this experimental beverage or not. The video opens with Shihan Chowdhury, who goes by Chilli Pepper Cooks on Instagram, making some Toblerone lassi. One of the luxurious chocolates when mixed with lassi can definitely be a good combination but we are not so sure about the little twist in there. Shihan adds pieces of chocolate, a cup of plain curd, a cup of milk and a tablespoon of milk powder in a container. He said that though people can use regular honey to add sweetness to the drink, he would use Thai chilli pepper honey. Cutting half the chilli, he removes the seeds with the help of a spoon. Next, he dips it in honey and mixes the chilli well. He then pours a spoon of Thai chili pepper honey into the beverage. After grinding all the ingredients, he pours it out in a glass and relishes the taste.

Posting the video, in the caption, Shihan asked his followers what type of lassi do they want him to do next?

His comment section was clearly divided over the new experiment. Some were truly impressed and wanted to try the Toblerone lassi. A user wrote, “I am actually in shock as to how you manage to come up with such creative recipes," while another said, “That’s superb I am gonna try it today." A couple of users even suggested that in his next video, Shihan should make oreo lassi, mango lassi and spiced buttermilk. However, there were many who believed it was unnecessary to add the Thai chili pepper. “Dude you know there is no force of adding Thai pepper chili into everything," read a comment. “Who makes lassi with chilli," another asked. A third wrote, “You shouldn’t have used Thai pepper. There is no real purpose, it is like in every video just to show off."

Love it or hate it, the video is going viral and so far, it has fetched over 360k views.

