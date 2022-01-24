Toddler Accidentally Orders Furniture Worth Rs 1.4 Lakh From Walmart on Mom's Phone

A toddler in New Jersey, all of 22 months old, is already big on online shopping. Ayaansh Kumar managed to order furniture worth Rs 1.4 lakh online from Walmart on his mother’s phone, reported NBC New York. His father Pramod Kumar found it rather unbelievable that he did this, but was ultimately resigned to the fact that it had happened. His mother Madhu Kumar, on the other hand, found her cute little son’s antics rather funny. So how did this come about? Turns out Madhu had created a cart containing furniture pieces on Walmart as one does, but the tech-savvy two-year-old decided to push things along. It was only after the furniture started arriving in a slew that Madhu realised that her cart had been checked out. She asked her husband and two older children who had done this, and why would she order four pieces if the house needed only one or two pieces.

As per the NBC report, some of the furniture being delivered included accent chairs, flower stands and other household items that Madhu had been considering for the family’s new house in Monmouth Junction. Some of the items were big enough that they would not fit through the front door. The furniture kept arriving through the week. Ayaansh’s feat, though funny, points to a truth about the newest generation that has never not known the online culture spurred by Covid-19.

Ayaansh was born in 2020, and as such, has variously seen his parents and siblings work, go to school and shop online, all from home. It is possible that Ayaansh did not order the furniture entirely by accident. He has sharp knowledge of how things work online. He was able to use an NBC New York reporter’s phone to close the calendar app, shoot off an email to the reporter’s mother and also riffle through the contacts.

Since there’s no preventing our growing online dependence or the toddler’s growing aptitude and familiarity with the culture of his times, Ayaansh’s parents have decided to put tough passcodes or face recognition in place on their phones, so that the next time the toddler opens the phone, he finds himself locked out. It only remains to be seen what happens when little Ayaansh grows up and gets his own phone. Till then, his parents sure have a hit story to tell at parties.

