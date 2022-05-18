Toddler Orders 31 Burgers from Phone, Unimpressed Mom Takes Extra Steps to Hide Food Apps

Kids, nowadays, surely know how to use a smartphone. However, they don’t know what they are doing while enjoying switching tabs. Recently, a 2-year-old toddler in Texas, United States cost his mom approximately 75 dollars by using her unlocked phone. He ordered 31 cheeseburgers from the local McDonald’s outlet. Surprised?

Kelsey Burkhalter Golden left her phone unlocked and her son Barrett caught hold of it. While using the phone, he placed a huge order from the food outlet using the food delivery app DoorDash. Talking to KHOU11, Golden said, “My son was playing with my phone, I thought he was taking pictures but when I looked back on my thing it was ordered at the time he was playing with my phone."

Golden revealed to another news portal that she received a notification saying that her order was taking more than usual time due to the large quantity. After checking, she found out that his son had placed an order for 31 cheeseburgers. Not just this, he even added a tip of 16 dollars that made the bill cross 75 dollars.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the mom instead of being angry at the little one, she decided to distribute the burgers among those who wanted them.

She took to her social media handle and did a Facebook post that read, “I have 31 free cheeseburgers from McDonald’s if anyone is interested. Apparently my 2 year old knows how to order doordash." The lady received an overwhelming response on her post. Many users who lived nearby looked at the post and took the burgers from Golden, shedding down her burden whereas many others gave storage suggestions to her to preserve the remaining burgers.

Not just this, talking to KHOU11, Golden said that this incident is like a teaching experience for her and she will now take preventive measures so that this thing never happens again. She has decided to keep DoorDash and other such apps in a hidden folder to prevent her little one from committing the blunder again.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time kids have pinched the pocket of their parents. Earlier, in New Jersey, a kid accidentally ordered furniture worth Rs 1.4 lakh from his mother’s phone.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.