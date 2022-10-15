Toddler’s Hilarious Reaction To Tasting Ice Cream For The First Time Is Unmissable

Even the smallest of things seem to excite babies and fill their hearts with joy. From going on a vacation for the first time to eating a never-tasted-before dish, a baby’s curiosity is always at its peak. Several medical research indicates that newborns are inclined toward sweet cuisines like desserts, chocolates and candies after getting familiarised with their mother’s milk. And now, a viral video proves that toddlers are just too fond of anything sweet. An adorable video recently surfaced on Twitter, which beautifully captures the delightful reaction of a baby tasting ice cream for the first time. “Oh my…where have you been my whole life!?" read the tweet.

The viral video opens with the munchkin taking her first bite of ice cream. As soon as she licks the ice cream, the toddler seems to be taken aback by its amazing taste. She widens her eyes in disbelief and grabs the ice cream with both hands.

The baby then refuses to let go of the cone as her parents burst into laughter seeing their kid’s hilarious expressions. She then goes in for another mouthful, before the mouth-watering ice cream is taken away from her.

Soon after the video surfaced on the micro-blogging platform, it left Twitterati in splits. “The look on the baby’s face after the first bite," noted one user. Another exclaimed, “Step aside people, I have found the love of my life." “Me around ice cream," commented a third user.

So far, the video has attracted over 2 million views on Twitter. This is not the first time a toddler’s reaction has won over the internet. Earlier, another video that showed a kid watching fireworks in the sky for the first time had left social media users gushing.

Check out the viral video here:

https://twitter.com/Profilecure/status/15594489034092339

