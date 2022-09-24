Tokyo Chef Develops New Shokupan Bread That Doesn’t Need To Have Its Crust Cut Off

Food wastage is something that the world has been trying to tackle for a long time. Innovative ways of minimising wastage have been coming from various regions in the world. One such technique has come to light from Japan where the bakeries have shifted from brown-bordered white bread to bread without brown borders.

The reason to shift to all white bread is that the borders are often cut and thrown away. However, the fact that they are edible parts too leads to the conclusion that the process is eventually leading to food wastage.

Shokupan is a kind of white milk bread which is soft and mushy. It is loved by the Japanese population and is used in making egg sandwiches, lunch packs and whatnot. To reduce the wastage of shokupan bread’s crust, some companies give them to the farmers to be used as cattle feed and in other baked goods.

However, the new type of shokupan bread is baked in a way that makes the crust just as tasty as the inside. The Imperial Hotel Co. has developed the new way and will be implementing it while making sandwiches from October 1. They will be available to the customers at the Gargantua Delicatessen, a luxury bakery in operation since 1971.

Chef Sugimoto from Tokyo was responsible for developing the new kind of shokupan bread which can be consumed with the crusts and customers will not see a change in taste while taking a bite of the crust. He is the leading Tokyo chef to be actively promoting the UN’s sustainable development goals through food. He reportedly took 6 months of trial and error to arrive at the new texture.

What makes the new type of white milk bread different from the traditional shokupan is the style of cooking. The new bread is baked slowly at a lower temperature as compared to the shokupan which makes it moister and softer without letting crusts turn brown.

