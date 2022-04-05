Tom and Jerry's 'Crimes' Under IPC Will Change the Way You Look at Cartoons

Tom and Jerry may have been the better part of most of our childhood, but that doesn’t absolve them of the fact that they could sometimes do pretty messed up things. In fact, Tom and Jerry’s antics were sometimes messed up enough that they could be actual crimes under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A Twitter user, Apurv Shaurya, has listed down all the crimes that Tom and Jerry would be guilty of and could be charged with under the IPC, if anyone was actually judging them. We are not sure how the IPC applies on cats and mice, but then again, cats and mice don’t usually do the things Tom and Jerry do, either. Tom and Jerry are really an ode to mischief, so it’s no wonder that so many children were drawn to them. The cartoon is famously known to occupy adults, too.

Advertisement

These were just a few of them. The thread points out a plethora of other activities of the duo that weren’t strictly legal. It turned out to be slightly life-changing for some Twitter users. You’ve been warned.

In fact, some users even suggested that this could be a great way to teach students about the IPC in law schools.

It’s kind of healthy to be checking in with our childhood selves from time to time. Recently, someone also made a video “proving" how Tom and Jerry did the ‘Pushpa’ walk, the signature ‘Saami Saami’ step, Pushpa’s hand gesture way before the movie even hit the theatres.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.